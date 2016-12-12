This area is one of few where gas prices dropped, but not much

Fuel price monitoring service GasBuddy noted in its weekly update that average prices in the Tacoma area dropped 1.3 cents a gallon in the past week.
Not impressed? Consider that the national average rose almost 3 cents in the same time frame.
Prices in this area are around 15 cents a gallon higher than this time in 2015. On the bright side, prices are nearly a dime lower than a month ago.
“On one hand we have the news that OPEC issued over the weekend, that a group of non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia have agreed to collectively cut 2017 production by 600,000 barrels,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy in Monday’s release. “But on the other hand, the promises for next year do little to change the robust global supply we have today.”
The lowest price Monday listed at tacomagasprices.com was $2.19 a gallon at a Lakewood Arco, 13005 Gravelly Lake Dr SW. In Tacoma, Costco at 2219 S. 37th St. and two Arco stations (3601 Center St., 5433 S. Orchard St.) were the lowest at $2.25 a gallon. Tacoma’s average price Monday was $2.58 a gallon and rising.
In Olympia, the lowest price listed at washingtongasprices.com was the Arco station at Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road, at $2.23 a gallon.
