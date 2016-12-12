Former Churchill Downs track president Steve Sexton dies

1:56 Give InKind to coordinate helping friends and family Pause

2:01 Freighthouse Square owner discusses Sound Transit relationship

1:47 Chic makeover transforms Stadium District high rise

1:41 Funky paint job makes Artist & Craftsman Supply a must-see

1:05 Northwest Seaport Alliance supports Sonics arena, but not in south downtown

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

2:14 Goodwill's spooktacular fashion show

1:01 Outdoor giant Bass Pro to acquire rival Cabela's