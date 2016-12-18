South Sound Business People

▪ Britt McAlister has been named vice president, business lending for Harborstone Credit Union at the Kent Station branch. Her areas of responsibility include capital project financing, operating lines of credit, term loans and equipment lending. McAlister has more than 30 years of business lending experience and attended Seattle Central Community College and numerous courses through American Institute of Banking.
▪ Michael Kelly has joined the law firm Phillips Burgess in Olympia as an associated attorney. He will focus his practice on the transactional side of business law and real estate. Kelly has been a legal intern for Ledger Square Law in Tacoma and a law clerk to the general council of Associated Industries in Spokane.
He is a graduate of the University of Washington Tacoma and Gonzaga University School of Law.
▪ Kent van Alstyne has also joined Phillips Burgess as an associate attorney. He will practice primarily out of the firm’s Tacoma office focusing his practice on land use and environmental law issues. He is a graduate of the University of Washington and Lewis & Clark Law School. Previously he was a clerk for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals and most recently was a staff attorney with the Pierce County Housing Justice Project.
Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region has announced the appointment of four new board members and three new board officers for 2017. Joining the 20-member board of directors are Susan Esposito, Joshua Garcia, Terry Jones, and Carlyn Roy.
▪ Susan Esposito brings 25 years of financial services industry experience to Goodwill, most recently as Director of Strategic Initiatives at Russell Investments in Seattle.
▪ Joshua Garcia lends his expertise in education from his role of Deputy Superintendent of the Tacoma Public Schools. Garcia’s specialty is in overcoming education system barriers to student success.
▪ Terry Jones contributes 35 years of commercial banking leadership as South Sound Market President for Washington Commercial Banking.
▪ Carlyn Roy adds perspective as CEO for TAPCO Credit Union. Prior service includes 13 years as executive vice president and COO at OSU Federal Credit Union and more than 30 years in the industry.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
