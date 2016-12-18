New businesses in the South Sound

The Clarion Inn Tacoma has recently completed its renovations project. According to general manager, Tawnya Wulfekuhle, all rooms are smoke-free and have been upgraded with free Wi-Fi, flat screen televisions, microwave, mini-refrigerators and other amenities. The inn offers complementary full hot breakfast served daily, business center, fitness center as well as a seasonal pool and sundeck. Dogs are accepted based on availability and with a fee. The Clarion Inn is at 6802 Tacoma Mall Blvd. and can be reached at 253-475-5900.
The News Tribune publishes new businesses opened, reopened or relocated within the past six months. To submit an announcement go to wwwb.thenewstribune.com/business/new_business.
