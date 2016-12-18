Business

December 18, 2016 7:54 AM

New businesses in the South Sound

Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer

The Clarion Inn Tacoma has recently completed its renovations project. According to general manager, Tawnya Wulfekuhle, all rooms are smoke-free and have been upgraded with free Wi-Fi, flat screen televisions, microwave, mini-refrigerators and other amenities. The inn offers complementary full hot breakfast served daily, business center, fitness center as well as a seasonal pool and sundeck. Dogs are accepted based on availability and with a fee. The Clarion Inn is at 6802 Tacoma Mall Blvd. and can be reached at 253-475-5900.

