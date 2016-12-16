Bode Miller has to show he's still got speed to race again

2:57 Juvenile Dakota Collins awaits trial in adult jail instead of juvenile detention Pause

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

2:03 Coach Pete Carroll talks to the media Friday after Seahawks' win

1:38 Baby, it's cold outside. See how some Tacomans stay warm.

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

6:19 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks winning NFC West, Richard Sherman's outburst

1:42 All Through the Night: Welsh Christmas Revels

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary

1:18 Tails aren't wagging over decision to close McKinley Park off-leash zone