South Sound Business People

PCS Structural Solutions in Tacoma recently hired new staff.
▪ Alissa Coupe is a design engineer with the firm and is working on Highline Community College Building 26 and the Centralia High School STEM addition. Coupe is a graduate of Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.
▪ John Gaul is an IT and systems administrator and manages the firm’s IT vendors as well as managing, upgrading and installing equipment and software. He has 16 years of industry experience and is a graduate of the University of Washington.
▪ Evan Olszko is a design engineer, and his current work includes East Division Elementary School in Mount Vernon and Kitsap Mental Health Services Crisis Support Center in Bremerton. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Washington State University.
▪ Abigail Messegee is also a design engineer and is working on Olympia School District’s classroom building additions, Washington High School STEM addition in Tacoma, Aspire Middle School in Lacey, and Tehaleh Elementary School in Sumner. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho.
▪ Jon Thorpe is a design engineer, and his current projects are Redmond Ridge Middle School, Swedish First Hill Medical Center and Valley Medical Center parking garage. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Gonzaga University.
▪ Tanner Reijm is a design engineer, and his current projects include Parkland Village Senior Living addition and Bridgewood Rivers assisted living facility. He has bachelor’s and master’s degree sin civil engineering from Washington State University.
▪ Catherine Field is the new president and intermountain region market leader for senior products for Humana in Federal Way. In her role she will continue to oversee Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, private fee-for-service and dual-eligible special needs health plans, prescription drug plans and Medicare supplement policies, offered to those eligible for Medicare in the intermountain region, which includes Washington, Oregon, Utah and Idaho.
Field joined Humana in 2011 as director of operations for senior products in Washington and Oregon and has more than 25 years of health care experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business in Seattle.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
