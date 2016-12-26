Charge against ex-Iowa judge came days after union hearing

1:31 Site prep begins for LNG plant, protests continue Pause

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope

6:30 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling see potentially lethal issues for Seahawks in playoffs

1:12 Christmas Day blaze destroys Lacey home

0:12 Semi rolls over, blocks highway off-ramp

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror"

1:59 The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U