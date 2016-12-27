Get your afternoon coffee jolt for free

Starbucks continues doling out free coffee with its 10 Days of Cheer promotion. Today’s pop-up party in Pierce County is at the Proctor Starbucks, 2602 N. Proctor St., Tacoma.
From 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, visitors to the store can get a tall espresso beverage for free.
“As 2016 wraps up, we hope everyone will ring in the new year with love in their hearts,” Starbucks says on its website.
Every day through Jan. 2, Starbucks will give away free beverages at 100 stores. The locations for the “Pop-Up Cheer Parties” will change daily.
Check the Starbucks’ promotion website, www.starbuckscheer.com, to see where the free coffee will be offered.
Comments