Free espresso at Starbucks stores in Lakewood, Sumner

Starbucks continues doling out free coffee with its 10 Days of Cheer promotion. Two Pierce County stores are part of the promotion on Thursday:
Sumner: 15007 Main St.
Lakewood: 6040 Main St. S.W.
From 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, visitors to these stores can get a tall espresso beverage for free.
“As 2016 wraps up, we hope everyone will ring in the new year with love in their hearts,” Starbucks says on its website.
Every day through Jan. 2, Starbucks will give away free beverages at 100 stores. The locations for the “Pop-Up Cheer Parties” will change daily.
Check the Starbucks’ promotion website, www.starbuckscheer.com, to see where the free coffee will be offered.
