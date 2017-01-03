Business

See who are the low price gas leaders this week

Yes, gas prices are going up.

In the past week, gasoline prices in the Tacoma area increased nearly 7 cents a gallon, according to fuel-price monitoring service GasBuddy.com.

Lakewood was the low-price leader Tuesday at tacomagasprices.com, with $2.39 a gallon found at Arco on Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest and Pacific Highway Southwest. In Tacoma, the lowest price listed on the website was $2.43 at the Arco at 1101 N. Pearl St.

In Olympia, two Arco stations (2601 Yelm Highway SE & Boulevard Road Southeast; Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road) were the low-price leaders Tuesday at $2.37 a gallon.

“Though we may see rising gas prices take a brief break in early February, we’re unlikely to come anywhere close to last year’s low levels,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in Tuesday’s news release.

