Consumers Energy expects installation of 1.8 million meters

1:53 Elderly woman and son escape flames in north Tacoma fire Pause

1:58 Pete Carroll on value of Seahawks' playoff experience

0:47 Flames consume house in Tacoma's North End

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:23 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 15 Oregon

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

2:28 Volunteer driver transports love and care

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

0:38 Man found dead off road in Lakewood