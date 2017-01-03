The Latest: Icahn: Ex-Trump Taj Mahal casino not for sale

The Latest on billionaire investor Carl Icahn's plans for the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino (all times local):
8:15 p.m.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn says his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino is not for sale, and he appears to be content to sit on it for a while.
Icahn tells The Associated Press Tuesday he does not want to sell the casino, which he closed on Oct. 10 after a bitter strike with Atlantic City's main casino workers' union.
But he plans to surrender its casino license, and wants to make sure that anyone who might buy it in the future can't use it as a casino unless they pay his company an unspecified fee.
Icahn's company filed a deed restriction preventing a future purchaser from using the Taj Mahal as a casino.
He also says he's not sure whether he'll try to reopen it.
---
4:40 p.m.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn plans to surrender the casino license for his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino and wants to make sure that anyone who buys it in the future can't use it as a casino.
New Jersey gambling regulators revealed Tuesday that the Icahn company that owns the casino petitioned the state Division of Gaming Enforcement on Dec. 22 for permission to surrender the license.
The company also filed a deed restriction in state Superior Court prohibiting any future purchaser from using the premises as a casino — unless they pay an unspecified fee.
The moves seem to undercut a widely held suspicion among former Taj Mahal workers that Icahn plans to reopen the casino in the spring, with or without a union contract.
It closed Oct. 10.
