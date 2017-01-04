Start saving now: Gas prices likely to climb in the area this year

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology Pause

5:04 Deborah Erickson grieves over her husband and searches for their dog

3:07 Doug Baldwin begins with a breakdown of his Star Wars fandom

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable still seeking consistency from blockers

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

2:23 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 15 Oregon

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:58 Pete Carroll on value of Seahawks' playoff experience