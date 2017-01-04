Business

Start saving now: Gas prices likely to climb in the area this year

Prepare to spend more on filling up your vehicle this year. That’s the news from fuel price monitoring service GasBuddy.

In its 2017 forecast, the service predicts $3 per gallon gasoline will be seen in the nation’s largest cities, including Seattle, “with a strong possibility of such prices also appearing in a majority of the nation’s 20 largest metros,” the service wrote in its Wednesday news release.

GasBuddy’s analysts also forecast:

▪ The seasonal fuel blend switch will bring a spike later this winter and spring, with the national average price increasing 35 to 60 cents a gallon between mid-February and May.

▪ The nation’s drivers will be spending a cumulative total of $355 billion in 2017 for gas, $52 billion more than last year. Motorists saved $39 billion in 2016 over 2015’s pump prices.

On Wednesday, Tacoma’s average price was $2.72 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com.

