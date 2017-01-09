Experts to offer 2017 economic forecast Wednesday in Tacoma

Pierce County’s economic climate in the coming year will be on stage Wednesday during the annual Horizons Economic Forecast.
Hosted by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature an interview with economist and researcher Neal Johnson of Sound Resource Economics. Johnson will focus on Pierce County’s economic forecast.
Jeffrey Kravetz, regional investment director for US Bank, will provide a national look at the business climate.
Seats to the Horizons Economic Forecast are available. The event begins at 7 a.m. Wednesday for coffee and networking, followed by breakfast and the presentation at 7:30 a.m at the Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center, 1500 Broadway.
Tickets are $100 per person for chamber members, $120 for nonmembers. The prices rise to $110 and $140, respectively, on the day of the event.
Go to tacomachamber.org for more information.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
