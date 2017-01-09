Gas prices slowly creeping up

True to the predictions, gas prices are rising, up this week more than a nickel over last week.
Average prices are up 5.2 cents a gallon in the Tacoma area, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy.com.
Seattle’s average was $2.77 a gallon, while prices in Yakima averaged $2.68, according to GasBuddy’s Monday news release. The state average was $2.72 a gallon.
Tacoma’s average price Monday was $2.73 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com. Arco in Lakewood was the low-price leader on the site, at $2.53 a gallon, while Costco in Tacoma was the lowest listed for the city at $2.54 a gallon.
In Olympia, two Arco stations on Martin Way were the lowest price listed at $2.49 a gallon.
