MultiCare and Navos expand behavioral health services through affiliation

Two Puget Sound health care providers are teaming up to create the largest behavioral health provider in Washington state.
Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System and Navos, based in Seattle, announced plans Tuesday to provide behavioral health and social services to people where they already receive medical services. Those include primary care clinics, mobile outreach clinics, schools, offices and at home.
Behavioral health refers to both mental health and substance abuse issues.
The new affiliation, which is subject to a government review, will be effective in spring. Services will be provided to both adults and children.
Navos is a nonprofit community mental health provider with both inpatient and outpatient programs, substance use disorder treatment, physical care, supported housing, employment services and other programs.
Current patients of both organizations will see little change, MultiCare said in an announcement. They will continue to receive care in the same locations they visit now.
Though Navos will be a subsidiary of MultiCare, employees will remain Navos employees, and the Navos name and brand will be retained.
