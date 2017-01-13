Planet Fitness franchisee buys Tacoma Fitness Evolution; more sites on the way

A group of investors from Arizona that brought Planet Fitness to Pierce County has recently bought another Tacoma gym.
This time, a former Fitness Evolution at 6704 19th St. W. has been bought by the group, said Cody Warren, an assistant store manager for Planet Fitness in University Place.
Two Planet Fitness locations opened last year in Pierce County, one in Tacoma’s South End and another in Puyallup, spearheaded Kevin Kelly and his co-investors. A third is now open in University Place.
And more Planet Fitness gyms are on the horizon with signed leases on Tacoma’s Eastside and in the Fern Hill area . The investment group is also in lease negotiations for spaces in Spanaway, South Tacoma and Bonney Lake, said Kelly via email.
The 19th Street West gym will remain open, Warren said, and eventually be converted to Planet Fitness’ look and feel through a renovation process that will take three to six months, Warren said. Current hours for the new site are 5 a.m.-11 p.m.
Other Pierce County Planet Fitness locations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Warren said, and the new location could move to that schedule after renovations are complete.
Kelly said the renovation will cost $2.5 million to convert the former Fitness Evolution into a Planet Fitness.
Members of the former Fitness Evolution location were given the option to transition into the Planet Fitness system last month, Warren said. Those who did not discuss whether to enter the Planet Fitness system will be automatically transferred Jan. 15, he said.
The next closest Fitness Evolution location is in Federal Way.
Kelly said in June that his investors hoped to open at least 10 Planet Fitness locations.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
