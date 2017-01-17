Want to work for CarMax? It seeks 120 new hires for Puyallup, Lynnwood sites

CarMax is opening stores in Puyallup and Lynnwood. Between the two, the company is looking to hire 120 employees.
Those interested can attend a career fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 20 at the CarMax hiring center, 202 15th Ave. SW in Puyallup. Refreshments and snacks will be available.
The Richmond, Virginia, company is hiring people in sales, service operations, painters, business office and purchasing. The auto retailer is hiring full- and part-time workers, and offering a $5,000 signing bonus for automotive technicians for the service department. CarMax has spent 12 years on Fortune’s list of top 100 companies to work for.
Benefits include health care, paid sick leave and retirement savings. The company is the nation’s largest retailer of used cars and operates more than 160 stores in 39 states. After the opening of the Puyallup and Lynnwood locations, CarMax will have three locations in the state. The other is in Spokane.
Applications are accepted only online. Job-seekers should apply at jobs.carmax.com. Both stores are scheduled to open March 30.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
