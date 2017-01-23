Major interstate bridge to stay closed as crack assessed

Officials say it will be two weeks before engineers fully understand how damaged a major interstate bridge is that links New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission officials tell The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2jRFELx ) engineers must figure out what repairs are necessary for the Delaware River Bridge. They also have to determine how long the bridge will stay closed.
The bridge connects Bucks County on Interstate 276 to Burlington Township in New Jersey.
Workers with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which owns the eastern half of the bridge, spotted a crack in a truss last week.
A bridge truss is a bracing structure composed of interlocking beams. It must be repaired before traffic can resume.
The bridge was last inspected three years ago. No issues were identified at the time.
