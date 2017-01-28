South Sound Business People

▪ Martin Melville has been named vice president, business development relationship manager for Columbia Bank on Tacoma. In his new position, he will train and develop sales teams, manage production and retention, and oversee customer service for new and existing merchant card services. Melville has more than 15 years of banking experience and received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and Western Washington University. Previously he was regional manager for Chase Bank.
▪ Jennifer McQuilkin was recently promoted to tax manager for The Doty Group in Tacoma. Previously she was a tax supervisor. She prepares taxes, audits, reviews, compilations, and provides bookkeeping and payroll services through Quick Books. She received her bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University and is attending Golden Gate University to obtain a master’s degree in taxation.
▪ Jeffrey Doty was promoted to tax manager with The Doty Group in Tacoma. Previously he was a senior tax adviser and his primary focus is in the areas of estate and gift planning, mergers and acquisitions, entity formation, and individual income tax planning for small business owners. He received his law degree from the University of Washington School of Law.
▪ Robin Miller, relationship manager, investment services with Westgate Capital Consultants in Tacoma, recently earned the Certified Financial Planner certification in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. She earned the designation after completing the required coursework and successfully passing the examination. Miller has been with Westgate Capital Consultants since 2007.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
