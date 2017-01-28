South Sound Business People

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off seagulls in Tacoma Pause

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

3:02 Highlights: Sindou Diallo scores 26 points to lift Curtis over Emerald Ridge

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:34 Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro answers questions after preseason training

2:29 Port pile-driving project hits foul note with neighbors