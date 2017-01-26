KNKX wants to hear and meet its listeners

Radio station KNKX, 88.5 FM, is having a community meeting in Tacoma to meet listeners and talk about plans for the station.
The meeting is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Theatre on the Square-Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, 915 Broadway, Tacoma.
The event will include a short video and a question-and-answer session with KNKX General Manager Joey Cohn, Matt Martinez, director of content, and Mary Dunaway, development director.
The former KPLU signed on as KNKX on Aug. 31 as an independent, community-licensed station after a $7 million fundraising campaign by nonprofit Friends of 88.5 FM to purchase the station from Pacific Lutheran University.
The community forum is free and open to the public.
