MultiCare issues notice of email security incident to 1,200 former, current patients

Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System is sending letters to about 1,200 former and current patients related to a “privacy incident,” according to a news release sent Thursday evening.
On Nov. 27, according to the news release, the health care system learned that an unauthorized individual may have gained access to an employee’s email account.
The account was immediately secured, according to MultiCare, and an investigation revealed that the account might have included information “related to the care some patients received, including their name, date of birth, address, gender, date of service, account balance, and diagnosis and treatment information,” the release stated.
Financial information and Social Security numbers were not stored in the account, according to MultiCare.
So far, there is no evidence of information being accessed or misused, the release stated. Letters were sent Thursday to the potentially affected individuals.
Patients receiving the letter are urged to review their medical statements they receive from their health insurer and report any irregularities.
MultiCare said Thursday in its statement: “Individuals who believe they are affected by this incident but who have not received a letter by Feb. 6, 2017, are encouraged to call (844) 856-9319 Monday through Friday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific time.”
Comments