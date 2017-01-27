Feds: Hospital put patients at risk, but problems addressed

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off seagulls in Tacoma Pause

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

2:07 "Horrific": Tacoma belly dance shimmies out of the box

0:56 A 1941 Cape Cod-style house for $140,000, shipping included

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board