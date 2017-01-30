Longtime Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community CEO retiring

Paul M. Opgrande, president and CEO of Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community, is set to retire Wednesday.
Opgrande started with the retirement community in 1986, and he’s served in his current position since that time.
According to a news release announcing his retirement, TLRC has taken on numerous projects under his leadership. They included construction of North Ridge Memory Care at Tacoma Lutheran, the Emerson Wellness and Clark Aquatic Center, the Chihuly Family Art Center, Edwards Family Plaza, Arneklev Garden, multiple independent living condo-style homes, added, then expanded assisted living apartments and services, renovated and expanded therapy/rehabilitation services, in-home support services and more.
He has been an active member of LeadingAge Washington, Lutheran Services Northwest, Lutheran Services of America, and Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities, according to the release.
“His depth of dedication to those we serve in the senior care and senior living industry is beyond compare,” said Kristine Grant, LPN, community relations for TLRC, via email.
Comments