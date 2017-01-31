Lilly misses 4Q profit forecasts

1:48 Logging plan unpopular with neighbor of YMCA's Camp Colman Pause

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

0:44 Video: Tianna, Tiarra Brown taking Bethel basketball to new heights

1:53 School resource officers patrol Tacoma high schools

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

2:38 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 77-66 loss at No. 7 Arizona

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body