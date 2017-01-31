Worried overseas travelers can explore rebookings, refunds with Alaska Air

Alaska Airlines customers who have an upcoming international trip and are worried about being allowed back into the United States might qualify for a refund or rebooking, an Alaska spokeswoman said.
The refund offer also applies to customers affected over the weekend, she said.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday barring refugees from entering the country for 120 days and 90 days for nationals from Libya, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen from entering the country. Travelers were detained and at times sent out of the United States.
The 90-day immigrant order initially included people who held green cards, which give them legal permanent residence in the United States. The Trump administration walked back the green card portion late Sunday in the face of court challenges across the nation.
According to airline spokeswoman Ann Zaninovich, via email: “Any passenger that has had their travel impacted by the new order is encouraged to contact Alaska Airlines Reservations, who can offer assistance for flexible rebooking or full refunds, free of charge.
“If the customer is worried they may be impacted, they should contact us and we will work with them to ensure they are taken care of,” Zaninovich said.
Those customers should call Alaska Airline’s customer service line: 800-252-7522 or 800-654-5669 for assistance. A list of international toll-free numbers can be found on the company’s website, alaskaair.com.
