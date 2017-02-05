South Sound Business People

Davies Pearson, PC, a Tacoma law firm, has recently announced two new shareholders elected to the board of directors.
Monte Bersante, new shareholder, practices in the areas of personal injury, medical negligence, health care law, mediation and criminal law. He is a graduate of Seattle University, Willamette University and the University of Puget Sound and has been with the firm since 1988.
Christopher Marston, new shareholder, practices in the areas of constructions law, real estate law, commercial litigation, creditor’s rights, general business, contract review and preparation. He graduated from the University of Puget Sound and Seattle University School of Law. He has been with the firm since 2007.
▪ Larry Dodson of Puyallup recently completed the course in auctioneering and auction sales management at the Missouri Auction School. The diploma included the honorary title of colonel, a tradition dating from the Civil War. The school is the world’s largest auction training center, with subjects including selling antiques, livestock, furniture, business liquidation, real estate, auto, machinery and general merchandise.
▪ The Pierce County Readiness Center in Tacoma, built by Absher Construction Co. of Puyallup, was recently recognized as one of the most innovative heavy commercial projects in North America. The award was presented as part of the ICF Builder Awards, an international competition designed to showcase the advantages of building with insulated concrete forms, commonly called ICFs. The center was named Best in Show in the Heavy Commercial division. This building was designed by WJA Design Collaborative and was cited by the judges for the complexity of the design, the striking architecture, and the challenges the construction team overcame.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
