Want to work in security? This company is hiring in Puget Sound

Allied Universal is hosting a weeklong hiring event to find people interested in working as security guards, account managers and supervisors.
The company is hiring around two-dozen people each for Pierce and Thurston counties, plus more throughout the Puget Sound region.
The hiring event will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 13-18 at the company’s branch office, 801 S. Fidalgo St., second floor, in Seattle.
The company is hiring and training for the new security personnel positions. The company also seeks people with a law enforcement or military background.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent, and successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation. Applicants also must pass a drug and alcohol screen, which includes marijuana.
Benefits include medical and dental insurance, 401(k) plan and holidays off.
Candidates can submit applications at aus.com/washingtonstatejobs.
