Lakewood grocer to expand prepared and frozen food offerings after construction

Construction is underway to expand Lakewood’s H&L Produce.
The grocer started as a roadside stand nearly 25 years ago. Construction on a 3,800-square-foot addition is underway by Korsmo Construction.
The project’s phased construction will allow H&L to remain open during the project. It could be completed by April, according to a recent news release from Korsmo.
The store, on the northwest corner of 74th Street West and Lakewood Drive West, currently has nearly 5,000 square feet, according to county property records.
The new store will offer a larger produce section, extended meat counter, a much larger section for prepared items, and four times the space for frozen and refrigerated goods.
H&L also owns Tacoma Boys stores in Tacoma and in Puyallup.
