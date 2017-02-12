South Sound Business People

▪ Mark Meier has joined the accounting firm of Moss Adams in Tacoma. He is a national practice leader (transportation and logistics) and provides tax planning, consulting and compliance solutions for individuals, closely held businesses, partnerships and corporations. He also specializes in the many tax-saving opportunities available to manufacturers, including LIFO inventory accounting and the domestic activities production deduction. He received his bachelor’s degree from Seattle University and a master’s degree from Golden Gate University.
▪ Sierra Mott is a new project scientist for the engineering firm Landau Associates in Tacoma. Mott conducts environmental site assessments, oversees environmental remediation implementation, and leads field investigations of soil, groundwater and air. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington Tacoma.
▪ Sarah Fees was promoted to senior project geologist with Landau Associates. She focuses on hydrogeologic investigations and remediation of contaminants in groundwater, surface water, soil and soil gas, and provides assistance to sites that are documenting closure of historical underground storage tanks. Fees received her bachelor’s degree from Beloit College and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
▪ Bridget Baeth, senior adviser and principal with JayRay Advertising in Tacoma, will be working with Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission, a nonprofit organization that attracts a amateur sports programs nationally and regionally. JayRay will provide public relations and marketing services, including social media strategy and promoting the local area as a place for active living and the perfect site for amateur sporting events.
