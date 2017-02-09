Recipients of UWT business school leadership awards announced

The University of Washington Tacoma’s Milgard School of Business has announced the winners of its annual Business Leadership Awards:
▪ Business Leader of the Year: John Wiborg, president, Stellar Industrial Supply.
▪ Small Business Leader of the Year: Tom Hoare, president, Green Air Supply.
▪ Nonprofit Leader of the Year: Bill Lemke, executive director, Northwest Furniture Bank.
▪ Lifetime Achievement Award: Karl Anderson, chairman, Concrete Technology Corp.
The awards will be presented at a ceremony April 13 at the Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center ballroom. Reception begins at 5 p.m.; dinner and awards ceremony begins at 6 pm. Tickets are $125, which includes dinner, dessert, salad, bread and wine, water and coffee.
For tickets contact Efigenia Spacher, espacher@uw.edu, 253-692-4580.
