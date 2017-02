The Latest: Sheriff: Evacuation may not end until fixes made

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close Pause

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

3:06 Highlights: Cameron Cranston lifts Union to state with win over Bellarmine Prep