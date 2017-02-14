Founder of Kent-based Torklift dies at 76

Jon Kay, founder of Kent-based Torklift, died this month. He was 76 years old.
Kay founded the company more than 40 years ago as Torklift Central, a one-man, one-bay service center where he fabricated trailer hitches and repaired trailers.
“His work ethic was foundational and built solely upon serving his family, employee and customer’s needs first and foremost from the beginning to the end,” said grandson and Torklift operations manager Joel Crawford.
Jack Kay, Jon Kay’s son and company president, will continue to lead the organization.
Jon Kay invented the SuperHitch, truck camper tie-downs and FastGun turnbuckles, among other products, according to the company’s news release: “The creation of these products led to the expansion of an additional football-field sized facility called Torklift International where these products are mass-produced.”
Services for Jon Kay will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday at Fir Lane Memorial Park, 924 E. 176th St., Spanaway. A viewing is scheduled from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday also at Fir Lane Memorial.
Flowers can be sent to Fir Lane or in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kent Food Bank, 515 W. Harrison St. No. 107, Kent, WA 98032, in care of the Kent Turkey Challenge, an annual fundraiser the company hosts each year to benefit local families in need.
