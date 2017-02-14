South Sound tech conference to include sessions on robotics and cybersecurity

A daylong session on technology at University of Washington Tacoma will be held March 3.
Those attending the South Sound Technology Conference can attend sessions on hiring and recruitment of tech workers, machine learning and the internet of things, robotics, augmented reality and cybersecurity.
The event will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 3 at William W. Philip Hall, 1918 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
Tickets are $20 for the general public and $10 for students. A buffet lunch is included.
For more information, call 253-692-5753 or eventuwt@uw.edu. Register online at apps.tacoma.uw.edu/intouch/node/19.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
