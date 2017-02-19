South Sound Business People

▪ Dean Carrell has joined the Pierce County Library System as foundation director. He will work directly with donors to ensure their gifts help meet the library system’s priorities of learning, enjoyment and community. Carrell will plan and direct fundraising activities and philanthropic growth to help expand greatly needed services beyond the system’s major funding source, property taxes.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Seattle Pacific University. Previously he was the vice president of institutional advancement with LeMay-America’s Car Museum and has 20 plus years of experience in fund development.
▪ Mary Getchell has become the marketing and communications director for Pierce County Libraries. She will plan and direct public relations, brand management and community relations in the communities the system serves with its 20 locations and online services. She will work directly with individuals and community partners to engage them in services that support learning and enjoyment for all ages and help to strengthen communities.
Getchell earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and was recently the division director of communications with CHI Franciscan Health. She has worked for more than 20 years in marketing and communications.
▪ Joseph Sutton has recently become the nurse manager for the Northwest Kidney Centers Enumclaw clinic. He will oversee nurses at the dialysis clinic. He has been with Northwest Kidney Centers since 2006.
▪ Jeff Davis, owner and developer, David Property & Investment of Kent, along with LBS Realty, was recently awarded the NAIOP 2016 Industrial Development of the Year — Portside Industrial Center. The team turned an overgrown 29-acre site in Fife into a $40 million industrial development with a park-like setting with paths, benches and retention pond with six buildings totaling 485,500 square feet.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
