Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading

2:42 Wanna feel like a big shot? Try renting a Lamborghini Pause

4:05 Highlights: Marcus Stephens' late heroics lift Federal Way past Curtis to district title

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:13 Tacoma Fire responds to fire at old Puget Sound Hospital

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

0:58 Dalton Young latest TNT 'Untouchables' phenom

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know