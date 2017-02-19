Ruling party candidate leads in Ecuador's presidential vote

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014 file photo, Ecuador's President Rafael Correa waits for the start of a head of state visit at the entrance of the government palace in Quito, Ecuador. For the first time in a decade, Correa won't be running when Ecuadoreans head to the polls on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, to elect his successor.
Dolores Ochoa, File
AP Photo
An Ecuador election official carries an electoral kit to be delivered to different polling places by the army, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Ecuadoreans will elect a new president, vice-president and National Assembly alongside a referendum on tax havens tomorrow.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the party Creando Oportunidades, CREO, speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Ecuadoreans will elect new president, vice-president and National Assembly alongside a referendum on tax havens on Sunday.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Ecuador's ruling party presidential candidate Lenin Moreno talks to his supporters during his penultimate campaign event in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. President Rafael Correa is hoping to hand the torch of his "Citizens' Revolution" to Moreno, his hand-picked successor. For the first time in a decade, Correa won’t be running when Ecuadoreans go to the polls Sunday.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Lourdes Vasquez who is disabled, casts her vote ahead of Sunday's election, from her house in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Ecuadoreans will elect a new president, vice-president and National Assembly alongside a referendum on tax havens on Sunday.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2011 file photo, supporters of President Rafael Correa wave flags emblazoned with his image at a rally marking the first anniversary of an uprising that made international headlines when Correa was forcibly detained by striking police in Quito, Ecuador. Correa is regularly assailed by human rights, press freedom and business groups as intemperate, autocratic and intolerant of dissent. Yet he is popular among millions of Ecuadoreans for programs which, like the initiative for the disabled, have improved their quality of life.
Dolores Ochoa, File
AP Photo
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa holds up his voter ID after casting his ballot in general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Ecuadoreans are choosing between Lenin Moreno, the ruling party candidate who vows to continue Correa's populist platform, or one of several more conservative contenders who pledge to attack corruption and cut taxes to stimulate the Andean nation's flagging economy.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa casts his ballots in general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Ecuadoreans are choosing between Lenin Moreno, the ruling party candidate who vows to continue Correa's populist platform, or one of several more conservative contenders who pledge to attack corruption and cut taxes to stimulate the Andean nation's flagging economy.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate for the ruling party Alliance PAIS, marks his ballots in general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Ecuadoreans are choosing between Lenin Moreno, the ruling party candidate who vows to continue President Rafael Correa's populist platform, or one of several more conservative contenders who pledge to attack corruption and cut taxes to stimulate the Andean nation's flagging economy. Pictured at right is his wife Rocio Gonzales.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate for the ruling party Alliance PAIS, holds up his marked ballot before casting his vote during general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Ecuadoreans are choosing between Moreno, a candidate who vows to continue President Rafael Correa's populist platform, or one of several more conservative contenders who pledge to attack corruption and cut taxes to stimulate the Andean nation's flagging economy.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Guillermo Lasso, CREO's presidential candidate, waves as he arrives to a polling station to accompany his running mate Andres Paez, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Lasso, a former banker, is the main challenger of the ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno, who is President Rafael Correa's hand-picked successor. Polls suggest it will be a tight election, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Guillermo Lasso, CREO's presidential candidate, waves as he arrives to a polling station to accompany his running mate Andres Paez, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Lasso, a former banker, is the main challenger of the ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno, who is President Rafael Correa's hand-picked successor. Polls suggest it will be a tight election, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
A child tiptoes as she watches her mother vote during general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Polls suggest the presidential race will be tight, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round. But a third of voters until recently were undecided amid low-energy campaigning as current President Rafael Correa prepares to retire from politics.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Ecuadoreans take part in general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Polls suggest the presidential race will be tight, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round. But a third of voters until recently were undecided amid low-energy campaigning as current President Rafael Correa prepares to retire from politics.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
A voter casts his ballots during general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Polls suggest the presidential race will be tight, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round. But a third of voters until recently were undecided amid low-energy campaigning as current President Rafael Correa prepares to retire from politics.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
A voter casts his ballots during general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Polls suggest the presidential race will be tight, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round. But a third of voters until recently were undecided amid low-energy campaigning as current President Rafael Correa prepares to retire from politics.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Voters hold their ballots as they wait to cast their votes during general elections in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Polls suggest the presidential race will be tight, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round. But a third of voters until recently were undecided amid low-energy campaigning as current President Rafael Correa prepares to retire from politics.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate for the ruling party Alliance PAIS, and running mate Vice President Jorge Glas, flash thumbs up as they greet supporters after their arrival to await the results of the general election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Polls suggest the presidential race will be tight, with no candidate likely to garner enough votes to win the first round. But a third of voters until recently were undecided amid low-energy campaigning as current President Rafael Correa prepares to retire from politics.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, from left, Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate for the ruling party Alliance PAIS, and running mate Vice President Jorge Glas, flash thumbs up as they celebrate the closing of the polls, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Ecuadoreans voted for a new leader in Sunday's general election, and exit polls indicated, Moreno, Correa's hand-picked successor was close to the threshold needed to win outright and avoid a runoff against his nearest rival.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate for the ruling party Alliance PAIS, celebrates the closing of the polls for the general election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Ecuadoreans voted for a new leader Sunday, and exit polls indicated, Moreno, Correa's hand-picked successor was close to the threshold needed to win outright and avoid a runoff against his nearest rival.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Comments