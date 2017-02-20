Nevada needs $450 million to address backlog of road repairs

Nevada transportation officials say most of the state's $450 million backlog of road and bridge repairs are in rural areas, but a small slice of that needed work involves some of the most heavily trafficked areas.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2m1r4T5) that many of the busy roads in need of an upgrade are in downtown Las Vegas, including the U.S. Highway 95 bridge over Eastern Avenue, where more than 122,000 vehicles cross daily.
According to the state Department of Transportation, repairs are also necessary for sections of Washington Avenue and Bonanza Road near Las Vegas Boulevard and a section of Sahara Avenue between Rancho and Paradise roads.
The busy roads and others across the state account for $10 million of the repair backlog.
In Clark County alone, four bridges and 33 street sections need to be upgraded.
Comments