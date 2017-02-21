'Poster child' blighted Bay City building being torn down

One of Bay City's most blighted buildings is being torn down nearly 20 years after officials first cited it for multiple code violations.
The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2kHkH22 ) reports crews were at the 102-year-old Fletcher Oil building last week to take down metal roofing. The decision to tear down the structure comes after pressure from city officials who argue the building has fallen into disrepair for too long.
The city held a dangerous building public hearing last month that resulted in the City Commission giving building owner Bill Fletcher 60 days to raze the structure at his expense. Fletcher has contracted a Grand Rapids company to do the specialized demolition.
Commissioner Jim Irving says the structure "has to be the poster child for the biggest blighted buildings in the city."
