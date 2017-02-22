Long Beach City Council votes down boardwalk alcohol plan

Officials on Long Island have rejected a proposal to allow alcohol sales on a local boardwalk.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2lnLIes) that the Long Beach City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to shoot down a proposal that would have allowed the limited sale of alcohol at boardwalk restaurants. The proposal wouldn't have changed the city's ban on open containers.
City Council members cited concerns about liability with alcohol sales. Residents attending the meeting who opposed the proposal questioned the safety of serving alcohol and the possibility of overcrowding.
Some local businesses in favor of the proposal highlighted the initial support of patrons for alcohol when the boardwalk was built.
