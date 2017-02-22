Want to hold a small convention? Website says Tacoma’s the place

Having a small convention? Tacoma might be on your radar, thanks to MeetingSource.com.
The website listed Tacoma among the top four venues to host a small convention, according to several factors. The list also includes the top four large and medium venues, none of which are in the Pacific Northwest.
The ranking is based on an area’s hotel room costs, proximity to airports with direct flights, safety, walkability and promotional appeal.
Along with Tacoma, Fargo, North Dakota; Portland, Maine; and Silicon Valley, California are listed as top small venue sites.
By those metrics, Tacoma ranks high in affordability — especially compared with Seattle. The Emerald City was listed as a top-25 destination for large conventions based on square footage and nearby hotel rooms.
In promotional appeal, defined by the number of attractions, art organizations and restaurants, Tacoma has some work to do — only three out of five stars.
MeetingSource.com allows people to scout convention venues online.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
