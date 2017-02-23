Port Angeles paper mill has cut back on production

A Port Angeles paper mill has downsized but is still operating a $90 million biomass facility that provides the mill with electricity and generates power for sale.
The Peninsula Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2lfZPA5) that Nippon Paper Industries USA Vice President Steve Johnson said Wednesday the mill cut operations on Jan. 21 for "market-related conditions." He says the cogeneration plant is still supplying electricity to customers.
The president of a local paper workers union, Andy Grossell, says most of the mill's 105 hourly workers have been laid off.
About 20 to 30 employees are maintaining the plant and running Nippon's cogeneration facility.
Johnson has not released further details about the reduced operations.
Nippon has been for sale since July.
Comments