Tacoma homeowners increasingly using online rental sites for extra income

Tacoma homeowners are increasingly renting out their spare rooms, and at times the entire house, on the online platform Airbnb.
Last year, Tacomans collectively earned $2 million and hosted 15,500 guest arrivals, according to a news release from Airbnb.
The short-term rental website, which allows homeowners to rent out their abodes like a hotel, said guest arrivals increased by 76 percent in 2016 compared with the year before.
The median Tacoma host — where half of hosts earned more and half earned less — earned $6,600 from guests last year. The median host had paying guests through Airbnb for 68 nights throughout the year.
Most hosts are also renting out their primary residence, either by renting a room to a guest, or renting the entire home while they are away.
Late last year, the company said Airbnb hosts statewide paid more than $7.6 million in taxes, with more than 600 active hosts in Tacoma as of Oct. 1.
City of Tacoma code was recently updated to require a minimum $25 business license for people renting rooms or homes through Airbnb and other online rental platforms. Those earning more than $12,000 per year but less than $250,000 from home and room rentals will pay a $110 fee. If hosts earn more than $250,000 per year from rentals, the business license will cost $250 per year.
