Tacoma homeowners increasingly using online rental sites for extra income

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital Pause

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:13 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews trip to Washington State

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis