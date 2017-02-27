Business

Looking for summer workers? Businesses can register for space at April job fair

Employers looking to attract young workers can register for a table at the 2017 JobFest.

The youth job fair, sponsored by WorkForce Central, is geared toward workers ages 16-24. Businesses seeking summer workers as well as those looking to train new prospects can secure a space for their company at the event.

Space for businesses is free, but sponsors can get additional exposure, according to a news release from WorkForce Central.

JobFest is April 19 at the Tacoma STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St. The venue is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., which includes time for set up and break down, with job seekers arriving at noon.

To register your business for the event, log on to workforce-central.org/jobfestemployer. Those interested in sponsoring the event can call Abigail Taft at 253-284-8807 or register at workforce-central.org/jobfestsponsors. The sponsorship deadline is Friday.

