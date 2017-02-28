US economy grew at weak 1.9 percent rate in 4th quarter

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team Pause

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart