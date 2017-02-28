Markets Right Now: Stocks edge down, break Dow's win streak

1:53 How to interview at a job fair Pause

2:16 Ice rink closure saddens occupants

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board