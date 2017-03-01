US consumer spending up slightly, inflation at 4-year high

1:53 How to interview at a job fair Pause

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason