March 1, 2017 10:37 AM

Cornerstone Building on Broadway sold for $8.4 million

By Kate Martin

Olympia’s Berschauer Group has bought a four-story office building on Broadway for $8.4 million.

The Cornerstone Building in Tacoma once housed a Sears department store. The Olympia investor bought the 19th-century structure in December, according to county records.

News Tribune archives show the Cornerstone Building, at South 13th Street and Broadway, was sold in 1981 for “in excess of $10 million” and renovated the following year.

Calls to the new owner were not immediately returned.

