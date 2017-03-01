Cornerstone Building on Broadway sold for $8.4 million

Olympia’s Berschauer Group has bought a four-story office building on Broadway for $8.4 million.
The Cornerstone Building in Tacoma once housed a Sears department store. The Olympia investor bought the 19th-century structure in December, according to county records.
News Tribune archives show the Cornerstone Building, at South 13th Street and Broadway, was sold in 1981 for “in excess of $10 million” and renovated the following year.
Calls to the new owner were not immediately returned.
