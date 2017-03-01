5 Things to Know in Florida for March 2

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
LEGOS READY TO BLAST OFF WITH 'WOMEN OF NASA' SET
Lego said Wednesday it had chosen the "Women of NASA" project as the winner of its fan design contest. The announcement comes on the heels of the Oscar-nominated film "Hidden Figures," which tells the story of three black female mathematicians who helped NASA during the space race.
SEN. MARCO RUBIO BOOTED FROM BUILDING AFTER PROTESTS UPSET TENANTS
The owner of the nine-story office center notified Rubio's office on Feb. 1 that it will not renew the lease. The building's owner says the rallies have become too disruptive to the other tenants and a costly security expense for the company. Rubio's office says it's looking for a new office space.
EX-SECRET SERVICE AGENT PLEADS GUILTY TO ENTICING TEEN GIRL
A Department of Justice news release says 38-year-old Lee Robert Moore of Church Hill, Maryland, entered his plea on one count Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Daniel T.K. Hurley. Federal prosecutors say Moore maintained a profile on a social media site called "Meet24."
JUDGE ENTERS PLEA FOR SUSPECT IN ORLANDO OFFICER KILLING
Local news outlets report that Markeith Loyd didn't enter a plea when asked to do so during Wednesday's hearing. Judge Frederick Lauten entered the plea after determining that Loyd was competent to represent himself. Court records show, however, that the judge appointed an attorney with the Office of Public Defender as a standby counsel.
BOY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN SUV OUTSIDE FLORIDA DAY CARE
Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesman Larry McKinnon said in a news release that 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello left Jacob Manchego in her silver Chevy Equinox about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when she went to work at the BFF Kidz day care center in Brandon. McKinnon says Silva-Tello took the boy to a nearby dialysis center where first aid was administered. Fire rescue crews arrived and took the boy to a hospital where he died.
