Couple rebuilds home, winery after tornado

The tornado hit the Krueger's home with a sudden crash.
The wind lifted the 150-year-old house off its foundation and slammed it violently down. Pipes and beams snapped. The roof was ripped away.
From their storm cellar, Nathan and Laura Krueger pulled their children close, encircling them with their arms, and prayed.
"I'm sitting there, huddled with my arms around my kids," Nathan said. "There was the sound of metal slamming and trees breaking. My kids were terrified. It was unbelievable. I've never been through something like that."
Tuesday night's storm was over almost as quickly as it came.
The family waited in the cellar, Nathan ventured upstairs. The house was still standing. Everything else was gone.
For the last decade, the Kruegers operated a winery on this property just outside of Cynthiana. Hedgegrove Meadery & Winery was the region's first outfit to produce mead with honey from their own bees.
It was an idyllic setting.
The family's historic home and barn were surrounded by cornfields. A small vineyard grew beside the barn, and a cluster of honey bee hives sat beyond the grapes. Ancient trees grew around the property.
"My husband came back downstairs and said, 'Well, the winery is gone, the barn is gone, the roof is gone and the porch is gone,'" Laura said. "I didn't believe it."
Even the historic trees were toppled.
The next morning they would discover that their honey bees - and all the wine they had produced to sell - were also gone. And with it, their livelihood.
But that night the family had more pressing concerns.
Their home was in shambles, the roads to get out were all blocked by fallen trees and power lines - and the weather service said more storms could be on the way.
Laura laid with her children, trying to sooth them to sleep, as Nathan sat up with a weather radio.
"Then the thunderstorms hit," Laura said.
Rain poured into the roofless house. The ceilings caved in, sending water cascading down the stairs.
"I'm just sitting there, trying to hold it together, and you start to hear the ceiling all around you crash down," Nathan said.
The family survived the night.
Nearby farmers showed up with their tractors at first light, moving fast to clear the road and get to the family.
Nathan could not keep up with phone calls from friends offering assistance. By that afternoon the Kruegers were housed in a friend's guest cabin.
With his family safe, Nathan returned late Wednesday afternoon to his home.
The family's livelihood depends on their wine - and it was gone.
"We lost 200 cases of wine," he said, as he stepped carefully through the rubble of his winery. The barrels holding his next batch were toppled and the ground smelled of the spilt wine.
Nathan looked up and gazed around his property.
"Our bee hives are just gone," he said. "There is no sign of them. We can't have a meadery without the bees."
Nathan sighed, and bowed his head - a look of resolve spread across his face.
"Getting the business back up is our number one priority," he said. "We have got to start making wine now."
He won't be doing it alone.
News of the Krueger's tragedy spread quickly through Southwestern Indiana's wine scene. By Friday, the Kenny Kent Lexus Jazz & Wine Festival created a Go Fund Me page for the Kruegers. Several nearby winemakers offered to lend the couple equipment to start brewing new wine immediately, while others reached out to area beekeepers to find replacement bee hives.
"We can't wait," Laura said. "Wine takes time to make, and it's our livelihood. We have to start making the wine how."
The Kruegers have a long way to go, and they're not wasting any time.
"All of this is just stuff," she said. "We can replace stuff."
She smiled, as she looked up at what remained of her family's home.
"My family is safe," she said. "I just really believe in being thankful to God for what He gives us, and focusing on the things that really matter. It works with the small stresses in life, and I can tell you now from experience, it works in catastrophes."
