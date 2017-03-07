Couple rebuilds home, winery after tornado

0:46 Man charged in drive-by shooting Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:07 Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:06 Former Lakes standout Zach Banner on his NFL 'dream come true'